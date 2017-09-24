class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261731 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Volunteers sought to gather native prairie seeds in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | September 24, 2017
Courtesy/AP. This undated photo provided by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce shows the Homestead National Monument of America, located near Beatrice, Nebraska, about 40 miles south of Lincoln. The monument pays tribute to the 1862 law that helped populate the western United States by allowing settlers to claim otherwise unclaimed land. The monument includes some of the first acres successfully claimed under the law and a heritage center. Its one of a number of free things to see and do in the Lincoln area. (AP Photo/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce)

BEATRICE, Neb. – The Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice is seeking volunteers to help harvest native prairie seeds next month.

Fall is the time to collect native grass and flower seeds that will be used in maintenance and restoration projects at the monument. Volunteers will meet the morning of Oct. 7 at monument’s education center for a short orientation to learn about the species that will be collected. Volunteers will then move out onto the prairie to help harvest seed.

All ages are welcome. Participants are asked to bring gloves and wear long pants and long sleeve shirts, along with sturdy shoes for walking through the prairie.

The Homestead National Monument of America sits four miles west of Beatrice, along Nebraska Highway 4.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
