Volunteers sought to gather native prairie seeds in Nebraska

BEATRICE, Neb. – The Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice is seeking volunteers to help harvest native prairie seeds next month.
Fall is the time to collect native grass and flower seeds that will be used in maintenance and restoration projects at the monument. Volunteers will meet the morning of Oct. 7 at monument’s education center for a short orientation to learn about the species that will be collected. Volunteers will then move out onto the prairie to help harvest seed.
All ages are welcome. Participants are asked to bring gloves and wear long pants and long sleeve shirts, along with sturdy shoes for walking through the prairie.
The Homestead National Monument of America sits four miles west of Beatrice, along Nebraska Highway 4.