Volvo Trucks donates engine to North Platte Community College

Diesel technology students at North Platte Community College will be able to practice on foreign equipment this year thanks to a donation from Volvo Trucks of Lexington.

On Monday, Volvo Trucks General Manager Daniel Strothkamp and Luis Esquivel Saldana, a NPCC alum now employed by Volvo Trucks, presented the college’s diesel technology department with a Volvo D13 engine.

“It’s pretty exciting to be able to have access to something like this,” said Steve Kramer, diesel technology instructor. “Previously, everything we had in the shop was domestic. There was nothing foreign made. The fact that Volvo is ahead of its time in terms of technology makes the opportunity even better.”

The engine came from a salvage yard Volvo Trucks has in Sioux Falls, S.D. By tearing it apart and putting it back together, students will be able to learn about maintenance and diagnostics.

“Volvo Trucks owner, Bill Rush, is all about educating employees,” said Strothkamp. “That way they work together as a team. The hope is that this engine will add to the skills of NPCC students who might one day come to work for us.”

NPCC will begin using the engine this fall for fuel and electrical training.