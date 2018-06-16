Vote to put Lake Ogallala on list of top U.S. fishing destinations

LINCOLN, Neb. – Send in your vote to nominate Lake Ogallala as one of the Top 10 Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in the Nation.

The Top Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat was created for moms, by moms in partnership with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF). RBFF worked with moms across the nation to select one lake from each state that offers everything a family needs to experience the outdoors.

Lake Ogallala made the list, and now it is time to vote. Cast your vote at Takemefishing.org/momapproved. The top 10 finishers will enjoy local and national exposure, and voters will be entered into a contest to win a family fishing trip in Florida.

Lake Ogallala is a well-known fishing destination, especially for rainbow trout, located in Keith County. Yellow perch, channel catfish and an occasional largemouth bass also may be found in its waters. Shielded from the wind by Kingsley Dam, the lake also is popular with boaters. Along with fishing and boating, visitors come to camp, hike and enjoy the scenery.

One vote is allowed per day. Voting ends June 29 and the top 10 list will be announced in July. Learn more about Lake Ogallala at Outdoornebraska.gov/lakeogallala.