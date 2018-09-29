Voter Registration Day a Great Success

Lincoln, Nebraska – Secretary of State John Gale declared Voter Registration Day, September 25, a great success for online voter registration.

4,724 citizens registered to vote on that day through the NEReg2Vote online system of the Secretary of State. For comparison, on Voter Registration Day in 2016, there were 2,534 online registrations, considered an excellent number prior to the presidential election of 2016. In September, 2017, a non-general election year, there were only 607 online voter registrations.

Secretary Gale urges citizens who haven’t yet registered to vote to log into NEReg2Vote via Google or use the Secretary of State website, www.sos.ne.gov, to connect with the online registration system. The system is user-friendly, easily accessible, available by mobile application, and accessible in both English and Spanish.

Valid Nebraska driver’s licenses or state ID cards are required for online voter registration. If you need to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to obtain a driver’s license or to update, please ask the clerk that you want to register to vote as well. It will be done electronically and sent to your county election office.

If you do not have a Nebraska Driver’s license or State ID card, you can still register to vote by filling out the Nebraska Voter Registration Form, which can be found on the Secretary of State website under Voter Forms in the elections section, and mailing it to your county election office. Alternatively, you can register in person at your county election office.

Gale remarked, “Registering now is your starting block for the general election. With a burst of speed, you can break the tape by voting early by-mail or in person at your county election office, or you can pace yourself for Election Day, November 6. Either way, you’ll be a voter and a winner in the world’s oldest democracy.”

To be eligible to vote in the November 6, 2018 general election, the deadline for registering online, through the DMV, or other agencies is Friday, October 19. That is also the postmark deadline for mailed-in registrations. Citizens also have until 6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 26 to register in person at their county election office.