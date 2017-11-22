Voters recall 2 board members in western Nebraska town

SUTHERLAND, Neb.Â — Voters have recalled two village board of trustee members in the western Nebraska community of Sutherland.

The unofficial vote count showed John Lutz losing his seat by a tally of 280-215 in Tuesday’s voting, and Ray Ravenscroft losing his seat 267-230. The results won’t be official until the canvassing board meets on Wednesday.

The recall affidavit against Lutz said he’d abused his board position for personal profit, violated open meetings law, authorized “outrageous financial expenditures” and scheduled meetings at inconvenient times. The affidavit about Ravenscroft made similar allegations about open meetings law violations and “irresponsible financial decisions.”