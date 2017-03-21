Voting bills headline this week in the Legislature

LINCOLN–Bills on voting procedure highlighted much of this week’s legislative agenda.

LB277 and LB619 are a pair of bills sponsored by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha to change Nebraska’s voting process. LB277 would change the maximum number of people per voting precinct from 1,750 to 1,000. LB619 would allow all counties to apply for mail-in voting.

LR15CA, sponsored by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would prohibit requiring that voters provide identification.

LB163, sponsored by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, would require counties with a population of 100,000 or more to provide early voting locations. These locations would have to be open until 8 p.m. and must operate for the full early voting period.

LB111, sponsored by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, would require county officers to be elected on a non-partisan ballot.

Other pieces of legislation this week include:

LB622, sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, would approve certain forms of cannabis for medical use.

LB438, sponsored by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would increase taxes on cigarettes to help fund public health services.

LB450, sponsored by Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, would allow requests for aid-in-dying medication for terminally ill patients.

LB368, sponsored by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, would give motorcycle drivers over the age of 21 the option of wearing a helmet. A cloture motion to end debate was proposed for the bill on Tuesday, but fell one vote short. Cloture would have forced a vote on the advancement of this bill.