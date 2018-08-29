Wanted man barricades himself in camper, threatens to harm himself

YORK – A school in York was placed in lock down Tuesday as authorities surrounded a suspect who was hiding out in a camper, threatening to harm himself and possibly others.

Investigating a counterfeit operation in the York area, the York Police Department responded to a residence at 324 E. Ave where they believed the suspect was hiding out at. When authorities arrived, the suspect, 37-year-old Matthew Layman of Fremont, barricaded himself in a camper on the property. When police approached, he made a statement he had a gun and was willing to harm himself. Authorities immediately set up a perimeter and St. Joseph’s Catholic School was placed in a lock down.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol were called in for assistance. After 20 minutes, a York police officer was able to convince Layman to surrender. He was cuffed and booked into the York County Jail on two separate charges with more possibly coming, pending the county attorney. No weapon was found on the person of Layman.

York police received reports Sunday of counterfeit money at Walmart, Walgreens and Pump & Pantry. A woman associated with Layman and the operation was arrested the day before.