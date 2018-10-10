Wardrobe Spa Fire/Explosion  

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340185 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Alyssa Sanders Deputy State Fire Marshal #8714 Public Information Officer/ Fire Prevention Coordinator | October 10, 2018
OCTOBER 10, 2018 (OMAHA, NEB.) – State Fire Marshal Deputies have determined the cause of Sunday’s fire/explosion at Wardrobe Spa, 16869 Audrey Street in Omaha, to be an act of arson.

State Fire Marshal Deputies discovered evidence of tampering with the natural gas system in the building, not affiliated with the utility operator, Metropolitan Utilities District.  Assisting in the investigation was the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have made no arrests in connection to the investigation, as the investigation is ongoing.  Total estimated damage for the structure, not including equipment, is $350,000.

The State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release that the incident was not related to the utility operator and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More information will be provided when available.

