Warmer Days Bring Tick Season to Nebraska Protect Yourself from Tick-related Diseases

Lincoln – As cold days turn warm and sunny, many Nebraskans head outside which puts them at greater risk for tick bites.



“Tick-related illnesses can be serious,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “We’re more active when the weather warms up and so are ticks. Don’t forget to take steps to protect yourself from being bitten by one.”



Preventive steps include:

Use a repellent with at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or IR3535 or permethrin-treated clothing.

Dress in long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when you’re outside.

Do frequent tick checks after being outdoors and remove attached ticks promptly with fine-tipped tweezers.

Shower as soon as possible after being outdoors.

Ticks are generally found near the ground, in brushy or wooded areas. They can’t jump or fly. Instead, they climb tall grasses or shrubs and wait for you to brush against them. When this happens, they climb on and seek a site for attachment. Ticks can cause a number of diseases and some can be life-threatening.



What to do if you find an attached tick:

Remove the attached tick as soon as you notice it by grasping with tweezers, as close to the skin as possible, and pulling it straight out. Early removal can minimize and often eliminate the chance of an infection.

Watch for signs of illness such as rash or fever in the days and weeks following the bite, and see a health care provider if these develop.

Additional information about tick-related diseases is available here – www.cdc.gov/ticks.

Some pets are also susceptible to tick-related disease. Learn more about tick bite prevention for your pets – www.cdc.gov/ticks/avoid/on_ pets.html.