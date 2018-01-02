class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281506 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying | KRVN Radio

Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying

BY Associated Press | January 2, 2018
Warrant issued for suspect in Grand Island slaying
Courtesy/Hall County Corrections -- Herbey Portillo Jr.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a homeless man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in Grand Island.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the warrant for 24-year-old Herbey Portillo Jr. lists charges of first-degree murder and a weapons crime. Police say he may be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

He’s accused of shooting to death Trevor Sok, who officers found wounded around 3:45 a.m. Monday at a Grand Island home. Police said he died later at a hospital.

No arrest has been reported.

