Warren Buffett is ending his meetings with college students

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Billionaire Warren Buffett is ending his long-standing practice of meeting with business students to answer their questions about investing and life.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Buffett’s office has told the universities that have been bringing students to Omaha to meet with him for years that he will no longer host the groups. Last year, he met with students from 40 different universities.

One of Buffett’s assistants, Joanne Manhart, says Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO is cutting back on speaking engagements.

Manhart says Buffett’s health wasn’t a factor in the decision, but Buffett will turn 88 on Aug. 30.

Buffett told the colleges that students are welcome to attend Berkshire’s annual meeting in the spring, and he referred them to a new online archive of his past talks at www.Buffett.CNBC.com .