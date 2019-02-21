class="post-template-default single single-post postid-367305 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Warren Buffett to release his shareholder letter on Saturday

BY Associated Press | February 21, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Billionaire Warren Buffett plans to release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.

The letter details how Berkshire’s companies and its investments fared last year. It is always well-read in the business world because of Buffett’s successful track record and talent for explaining complicated issues in simple terms.

The report will cover the performance of Berkshire’s major businesses _ such as Geico insurance and BNSF railroad _ and Buffett may address other topics. It will be posted online at www.berkshirehathaway.com .

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 different companies in a variety of businesses, including utilities, retail and insurance.

 

