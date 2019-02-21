Warren Buffett to release his shareholder letter on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Billionaire Warren Buffett plans to release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.

The letter details how Berkshire’s companies and its investments fared last year. It is always well-read in the business world because of Buffett’s successful track record and talent for explaining complicated issues in simple terms.

The report will cover the performance of Berkshire’s major businesses _ such as Geico insurance and BNSF railroad _ and Buffett may address other topics. It will be posted online at www.berkshirehathaway.com .

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 different companies in a variety of businesses, including utilities, retail and insurance.