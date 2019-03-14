Water rescue northwest of Cozad involved new rescue equipment

Cozad Fire & Rescue responded around 12:15am Thursday to a report of a vehicle in flooded waters. It occurred about 5 miles northwest of Cozad near Roads 419 and 766. Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said “the individual was in his vehicle. The vehicle was basically sitting on the shoulder of the road. He was immobilized by all the cornstalks that washed out of the corn field with the water that was running through the corn field. Cozad Fire & Rescue personnel went out and used their ice rescue equipment. Waded through the water, got the person and escorted him back.” The man was then transported to Cozad Community Hospital.

Woldt says a rope line was established between a rescue vehicle and the stranded vehicle and the motorist was escorted to safety. Cozad Fire & Rescue acquired ice rescue suits and other equipment earlier this year through a grant from Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.