Water Search-Nebraska

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered the body of one of two missing fishermen in south-central Nebraska.

Omaha television station WOWT reports that the man’s body was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Republican River near Guide Rock. The search continues for the second missing man.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported that they fishing at a dam on the river Friday when they were pulled underwater by an undertow. A third man was rescued and taken to a hospital.

Webster County Sheriff Troy Schmitz said the strong current is the result of water being released into the river in Harlan. They have requested for the water to be shut off to help with the search but it could be more than a day before the water levels lower.

___