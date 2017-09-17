Waverly city clerk fired, charged with theft from other town

WAVERLY, Neb. – Waverly officials have fired the city clerk after

prosecutors in Cass County say she embezzled thousands of dollars from the village of Alvo, where she’s also the village clerk.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Ginger Neuhart was fired Wednesday.

Cass County Attorney Nathan Cox has charged the 60-year-old Neuhart with felony theft.

Investigators began looking into Neuhart’s handling of Alvo’s finances last month after the village chairman discovered a $90,000 discrepancy between the village’s actual account balance and what she had reported the previous board meeting. Investigators say Neuhart altered her $700 paychecks, sometimes adding up to $2,000 after they’d been signed.