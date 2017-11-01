Weather conditions contributed to Furnas County accident

The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office reports winter weather conditions contributed to an injury accident that occurred Tuesday just east of Arapahoe on Highway 6 & 34. It occurred as an eastbound pickup, driven by 18-year-old Gabrielle Stevens of Arapahoe, lost control on the icy road and crossed the center line…striking and westbound pickup. Both occupants of the westbound pickup were ejected from the vehicle. They were driver Dennis Rankin age 59 of Oxford and 63-year-old Thomas Caudillo of Colorado. All three were transported to Tri-Valley Health System in Cambridge.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Stevens was wearing a seatbelt and it’s believed that neither Rankin nor Caudillo had their seatbelts on at the time of the accident.

Assisting the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office was Arapahoe Fire & Rescue, Oxford Fire & Rescue, Edison Fire and Phelps Memorial Health Center Rescue.