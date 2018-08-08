Weather service confirms tornado caused York County damage

BRADSHAW, Neb. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado damaged buildings and knocked down trees in York County.

The service says the twister struck a spot nearly 8 miles north-northwest of Bradshaw a little before 7:45 p.m. Monday and lifted after four minutes on the ground. It was rated an EF1 with a peak wind of 90 mph.

It damaged a house and garage, some grain bins and snapped off several trees. No injuries have been reported.

The service says the tornado was part of a supercell system that heavily damaged area crops.