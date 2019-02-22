Wednesday’s Crash on I-80 near Aurora Claims Life of Indiana Man

Grand Island, Neb. — The crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near Aurora has now claimed the life of an Indiana man.

Jason Palmer, 29, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Friday morning as a result of injuries suffered in the crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 9:10 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 328.

The chain-reaction crash involved nine semis and two passenger vehicles. Palmer was the passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that was involved in the early stages of the crash. After it had come to a stop, two semis that were traveling together came upon the scene. One of the semis was able to slow down, but the other was not. That semi struck the first semi and then collided with the Jeep Cherokee.

Palmer was transported to the hospital in Aurora before being life-flighted to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he passed away this morning. The driver of the Cherokee was transported by a trooper to the hospital in Aurora and was treated for minor injuries and released.

Weather conditions were a factor in the crash. The crash investigation is ongoing.