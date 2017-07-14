West Nile cases confirmed in Two Rivers District

Kearney, NE — – Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reports that the first human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in the TRPHD district (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps Counties). TRPHD recommends taking precautions against mosquito bites.

West Nile Virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus. It is important to reduce your chance of being bitten by mosquitoes.

 Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon

eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection.

 Wear long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk.

 Install or repair screens on windows and doors. Use air conditioning, if you have it.

 Empty standing water from items outside your home such as flowerpots, buckets, and kiddie pools.

Amy Dinslage, Community Health Nurse, reminds residents, “West Nile virus symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and/or rash. A few people develop severe symptoms that can include neurological illness such as disorientation, seizures, encephalitis or meningitis. Seek medical attention if symptoms persist or if you are experiencing any severe symptoms.”

Please contact TRPHD at (308) 995-4778, visit www.trphd.org, or our Facebook page for more information.

The Mission of Two Rivers Public Health Department is to assess and monitor the health status of the district and facilitate the linking of resources to assure health promotion, prevention, and protection for the people within Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties.