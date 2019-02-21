Western Operations Major Kyle Otte to Retire

FEBRUARY 21, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Western Operations Major for the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), Major Kyle Otte, will retire on March 1, 2019 after dedicating 34 years to serving and protecting the citizens of Nebraska.

Major Otte, 59, graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center and began his law enforcement career in 1985. Otte worked for the David City Police Department, Norfolk Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Nebraska State Patrol and attending the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in 1991.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Nebraska,” said Major Otte. “While I’ve seen many changes in law enforcement during my career, public safety remains as the primary purpose. I’m very proud to have met and worked with the best police officers in the nation who all strive to put the public good first.”

During his 27 year career with NSP, Otte has served in numerous positions, including Drug Recognition Expert, Accident Reconstructionist, Nationally Registered Paramedic, Training Academy Instructor, and others. After achieving the rank of Major, Otte has commanded sworn and non-sworn members of the Administrative, Investigative, Training Academy, and Field Services Divisions.

“Major Kyle Otte has been a tremendous leader to our troopers and staff throughout his career at NSP,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We thank him for his dedication as a public servant, and his 34 years of professional achievement.”

Major Otte is a 2006 graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, where he served as the class president.