Where to find information about Equifax data breach

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investors are dumping Equifax shares, a day after the credit monitoring company said a data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and other personal data of 143 million Americans.

Equifax fell about 13 percent to $123.75 in heavy trading. The decline equates to about $2.28 billion in lost market value.

The company is one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, and the declines extended to its competitors. TransUnion fell 4 percent and Experian stock declined 1 percent in London.

Lenders rely on the information collected by the credit bureaus to help them decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars and credit cards. Credit checks are even sometimes done by employers when deciding whom to hire for a job.

Equifax has established a website where people can check to see if their personal information may have been stolen. The Atlanta-based company, one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, says a cyberattack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans.

In addition to the website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/, consumers can call 866-447-7559 for more information.