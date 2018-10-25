Wilcox man arrested in infant death investigation

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man in connection with the death of an infant in Wilcox earlier this month. Investigators initially responded to a report of the death of six-week-old Zackary Preston on October 1, 2018 when the infant was found unresponsive in a bed at his home in Wilcox.

Following an investigation, the child’s father, Christopher Preston, 23, of Wilcox, was arrested on a Kearney County Warrant for felony child abuse resulting in death. The arrest was made Wednesday, October 24, at his place of work in Holdrege. The charge carries a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment. Preston is scheduled for a hearing in Kearney County Court on November 1, 2018 at 10:30am. His bond was set at 10% of $1 Million. Further details of the case were sealed in court records. Preston was lodged in Phelps County Corrections in Holdrege.