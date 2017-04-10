Wildlife experts offer class on the art of turkey calling

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska hunters who want to improve their turkey calling can attend a workshop this week.

The state Game and Parks Commission says the turkey calling workshop will be held Tuesday evening in Lincoln starting at 6 p.m.

Participants in the class must bring their own turkey call, but experts will discuss different turkey calls and when to use them.

The class costs $5. Anyone interested in attending should pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/101449 or by calling 402-471-6141.

The class will be taught at the Outdoor Education Center near 44th and Superior streets in Lincoln.