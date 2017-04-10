class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227806 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Wildlife experts offer class on the art of turkey calling

BY Associated Press | April 10, 2017
Spring turkeys taken south of Gibbon, Neb. RRN Harding photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska hunters who want to improve their turkey calling can attend a workshop this week.

The state Game and Parks Commission says the turkey calling workshop will be held Tuesday evening in Lincoln starting at 6 p.m.

Participants in the class must bring their own turkey call, but experts will discuss different turkey calls and when to use them.

The class costs $5. Anyone interested in attending should pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/101449 or by calling 402-471-6141.

The class will be taught at the Outdoor Education Center near 44th and Superior streets in Lincoln.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
