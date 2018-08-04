Willow Creek, Rockford lakes remain on health alert

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327276 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | August 4, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. – Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Rockford Lake in Gage County remain on health alert.

During water testing earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality detected elevated toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms in both lakes. Visitors to Willow Creek and Rockford Lake state recreation areas (SRA) should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing, jet skiing, etc. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are OK. Dog owners are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to ingest lake water.

Lakes with beaches and those that allow power boating are tested weekly through the summer months. Health alerts are lifted when algal toxin levels are below advisory concentration for two consecutive weeks.

A park permit is required of each vehicle entering Willow Creek and Rockford SRAs.

 

