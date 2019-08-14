Winds blow over semis, power lines in western Kansas

Hays, Kan. — Strong winds and heavy rain blew over semi-trailer trucks and downed power lines and caused damage across parts of western Kansas.

Ellis County and Hays city officials said in social media posts that Tuesday’s storms caused flooding and wind damage across the county. The Hays school district cancelled the first day of school on Wednesday because of the damage.

The Wichita Eagle reports Ellis County dispatchers reported about 20 semi-trailer trucks were blown over, and the Kansas Highway Patrol reported power lines down. Interstate 70 was closed for a few hours Tuesday between Hays and WaKeeney to clear the debris.

Flash flooding also was reported in Oakley, Colby, Ellis, Jennings and near Hill City.