Winds Blow Up Dust and Flames In The Area

BERTRAND – Winds brought havoc around the Great Plains today with wind gust clocked at over 50 miles per hour.

A farmer five miles northwest of Bertrand saw fire melt two bags of corn. The bags, used as storage, typically contain 13-15 thousand bushels of corn.

Fields were also ablaze in Custer, Saunders, and Lincoln Counties to name a few.

In Kansas, the National Weather Service reported that seven major wildfires were burning in the afternoon. One, in Rooks County, caused the evacuation of parts of the town of Stockton.

Blowing dust was also a problem. Authorities closed part of Lake Maloney in North Platte to through traffic because of visibility issues. Visibility was apparently a factor in a multi-vehicle accident near the village of Ayr in Adams county late in the afternoon.

Red flag warnings are in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and will begin again at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and last until 7:00 p.m. High Wind Warnings and Blowing Dust Advisory were also in effect.