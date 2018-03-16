Winds fuel field fire southeast of Utica

UTICA, Neb. – Dry ground and strong winds made for a scary situation southeast of Utica on Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., the Utica Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a field fire near 448th & Alvo Road. Upon arrival, winds were gusting nearly 30 mph and flames were spreading quickly. Additional manpower was requested from the Waco Volunteer Fire Department.

Utica Fire Chief Craig Wolf, said two very generous area farmers appeared on scene with tractors and disks ready to help in the fight. After roughly two hours fighting the blaze, the fire was deemed completely extinguished. When it was all said and done, 40-50 acres of farmland was consumed by the blaze. Wolf said if it wasn’t for the farmers, there could have been significantly more acres devoured.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.