Winner Announced in Cornhusker State Games National Anthem Contest 

Rachel Young, 15, of North Platte to perform anthem

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 23, 2019) — Cornhusker State Games officials have announced the winner in the 2019 CSG National Anthem Contest. Rachel Young, a 15-year-old from North Platte, won an online voting contest with 37.3% of the vote from over 2,200 voters.

A rising sophomore at North Platte High School, Young is on the school’s golf team, competes with the North Platte Trap Shooting Team and is a Student Council member. She also participates in marching band, orchestra, jazz band, and has performed the national anthem at venues across the state.

Young will perform the anthem at this year’s Opening Ceremonies, which also include skydivers, mascots, fireworks and nationally renowned trampoline act Flippenout. Ceremonies take place at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field at 8 p.m. on July 19 and are preceded by SportFest, which includes a free meal and entertainment for athletes.

Admission is free for all registered athletes, while adult passes will be sold at the gate for $10, child passes (6-18) will be sold for $5, and all children five and under are free.

About the Cornhusker State Games

The 35th annual Cornhusker State Games, which take place July 13-28, are expected to draw 11,000 athletes to competition venues in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities. More than 70 sports are offered for athletes of all ages and abilities.

Registration prices will increase May 30, so those interested are encouraged to sign up today.

The Cornhusker State Games is a qualifying event for the 2021 State Games of America (SGA), which takes place in Ames/Des Moines, Iowa.

The Cornhusker State Games is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the Nebraska Corporate Games, LiveWell Challenge, the Mud Run and the Pumpkin Run. Platinum partners include Nebraska Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and LinPepCo.