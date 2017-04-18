class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229700 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Winner-take-all bill advances out of Nebraska committee | KRVN Radio

Winner-take-all bill advances out of Nebraska committee

BY Associated Press | April 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Winner-take-all bill advances out of Nebraska committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would prevent Nebraska from splitting its electoral votes in presidential elections is headed to the full Legislature for debate.

The Republican-backed winner-take-all proposal advanced out of a legislative committee on Tuesday on a 6-1 vote.

Supporters say the state should speak with one voice in presidential elections. Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature say the bill would reduce the incentive for Omaha-area voters to participate in elections because conservatives hold a strong majority in the state.

Nebraska and Maine are the only states where it’s possible to divide electoral votes between presidential candidates in a general election.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna says he’s hopeful lawmakers will debate his bill this year. The bill hasn’t received a priority designation but could be amended onto another measure.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments