Winning lottery tickets sold in Nebraska

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $758.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Massachusetts, lottery officials have confirmed. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26. The Powerball was 4. However, there were several winners throughout Nebraska last night. In the area, a $22,000 2by2 ticket was sold at Caseys General Store in York, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at George’s 66 Service in Sutton and $50,004 ticket was sold at Bosselman’s Travel Center in Grand Island. A $200,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Sapp Bros in Falls City.

The current jackpot refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years, increasing 5 percent annually. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which would now be $443.3 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers are only one in 292.2 million — but the odds of winning another prize are a bit more encouraging. The $758.7 million jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize shared by three people in January 2016.