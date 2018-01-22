class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285713 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Winter storm causes estimated 30 car pileup on I-80

BY Tyler Cavalli | January 22, 2018
BEAVER CROSSING – Four people were transported to the hospital today (Monday) after being involved in an estimated 30 car pileup on Interstate 80.

According to the Goehner Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in at 10:10 a.m. of several accidents in the westbound lanes of I-80 between the Goehner and Beaver Crossing interchanges. Four individuals were transported to Memorial Hospital in Seward with non-life-threatening injuries. Approximately 30 vehicles were involved in the pile up.

Courtesy/Goehner Volunteer Fire Department.

The westbound lanes were immediately closed for clean up. As of 1:30 p.m., the westbound lanes from Goehner to Beaver Crossing was still closed.

The Beaver Crossing Volunteer Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
