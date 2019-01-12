class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358842 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 12, 2019
Winter storm dumps snow, slicks roads in eastern Nebraska

Omaha, Neb. —  The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to stay off roads in portions of central and eastern Nebraska as a winter storm pushes through the region.

The patrol says snow has covered many county and backroads, making driving difficult.

Snow that began Friday continued to fall Saturday morning in the southeastern corner of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a portion of southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, Beatrice, Fairbury and Nebraska City, where up to a foot of snow could accumulate in places by 6 p.m. Saturday.

Other areas in that section, including Omaha, are under a winter weather advisory.

