Winter Storm Has Nebraska In Its Sights

LEXINGTON – The National Weather Service is warning of an impending winter storm that is targeting all of Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas and Northeastern Colorado.

The storm, which the Weather Channel is calling “Jaxon” will head into the Cornhusker State on Sunday. The main part of the storm is expected to impact central Nebraska Sunday evening into Monday. Lexington is currently in the 6-8″ snow area. Locations south are expected to get less. While Northeast Nebraska is expected to take the brunt of the storm with a possibility of 12″ for Knox and Holt counties expecting the most before the storm moves out of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service is also expecting strong north winds that will make travel and visibility very difficult Sunday night, into Monday. Travelers should expect near blizzard conditions in some areas. Light drizzle may begin as early as Sunday morning with only small amounts expected. However, even a small amount on a road surface can make driving treacherous.

The good news, according to the NWS, is that temperatures are not expected to drop this time and snow melt will begin soon after the storm subsides with highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

