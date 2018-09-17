Wireless Emergency Alert delayed to Oct. 3

Delay due to Hurricane Florence and East Coast response efforts

Undated — The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security have delayed the planned Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) Test. The test, previously scheduled for this Thur., Sept. 20, is now scheduled for Wed. Oct. 3 at 1:18 p.m. CDT.

The delay is due to severe weather stemming from Hurricane Florence and ongoing response efforts. This will be a “Presidential Alert” which will be sent to nearly all wireless devices in the United States.

This will be the first national test of the WEA system, which will allow the president to send alerts to cellphones regarding public emergencies. Again, the test will now begin a 1:18 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 3rd.

The test header will say “Presidential Alert” followed by, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” While individuals can typically opt out of weather and AMBER alerts, they can’t opt out of the WEA test.

If you have questions about the test, visit http://fema.gov/emergency-alert-test