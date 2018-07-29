class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326000 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Wireless World/Verizon giving out free backpacks

BY Courtesy | July 29, 2018
Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, will be giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10am to noon.

This is the 1 st year of the ‘Backpack to School’ program.      Verizon initiated a company-wide employee program to donate backpacks as well as donations from store guests.   Each backpack that is
donated at Wireless World’s 44 locations will be distributed to children in that local area, including Lexington.

A child must be present to claim their free backpack, no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. Limited number available, while supplies last.
Wireless World is located at 2802 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington.

 

 

 

