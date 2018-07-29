Wireless World/Verizon giving out free backpacks

Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, will be giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10am to noon.

This is the 1 st year of the ‘Backpack to School’ program. Verizon initiated a company-wide employee program to donate backpacks as well as donations from store guests. Each backpack that is

donated at Wireless World’s 44 locations will be distributed to children in that local area, including Lexington.

A child must be present to claim their free backpack, no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. Limited number available, while supplies last.

Wireless World is located at 2802 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington.