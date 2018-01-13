Wolf Resigns as Harlan County Health System’s Chief Executive Officer

ALMA, Neb. — Harlan County Health System has announced today that CEO Manuela “Manny” Wolf has resigned her position of Chief Executive Officer of the Health System effective February 23rd, 2018. The HCHS Board of Trustees has initiated a search for an interim CEO as well as for a permanent CEO.

In her statement, Manny explained her resignation due to her acceptance of a career opportunity as President/CEO of Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, which will also bring her closer to her family. Wolf began her tenure at Harlan County Health System as Director of Nursing and later Chief Nursing Officer in 2008. She was named Chief Executive Officer in June of 2013

“The Board is thankful for Manny’s service and leadership, and are grateful for her accomplishments” said Bruce Beins, Chairman of the HCHS Board of Trustees. “We wish her the very best in the future.”

The Board of Trustees of Harlan County Health System wants to take this opportunity to assure the residents of our service area of the continued provision of high quality services of Harlan County Health System, as well as the organization’s two Rural Health Clinics in Alma and Oxford during this time of transition.

The HCHS Service Excellence Council is a group of dedicated employees from all areas and positions in the health system, who meet monthly to discuss patient and employee experience, and engagement, Service Excellence activities and ongoing Service Excellence Programs. The Service Excellence Council would like to relay to community members that the goal of HCHS staff remains to give our patients the best possible care all day every day. Diane Fegter, RN and member of the council stated “We are all very capable employees who are committed to doing the best we can for our community, Harlan County Health System has been here for many years and will continue to serve its patients for many more to come”.

Current efforts to raise funds for a new medical clinic in Alma continue, and the project has progressed to hiring an Architect and a Construction Manager in order to develop a definite building budget. The building site was surveyed in late fall.

Ongoing projects, such as the current conversion to a unified Electronic Health Record will forge ahead under the leadership of the Board of Trustees and the very capable hands of HCHS staff.