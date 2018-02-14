Woman accused of bilking people she met on dating websites

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A woman has been charged in Nebraska with bilking thousands of dollars from people she met on dating websites, including more than $279,000 from one Omaha victim.

Douglas County Jail records say 38-year-old Julie Cahlaway was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with two counts of theft by deception. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Investigators say she preyed on the sympathy of the Omaha man, spinning a tale of medical and legal problems that led to her obtaining more than $279,000 from

him.