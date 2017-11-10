Woman accused of fleeing scene after aunt fell from SUV

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271413 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 10, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln woman is accused of fleeing the scene after her aunt fell from a sport utility vehicle the woman was driving.

Court records say Kacie Alatoree is charged with failing to stop and render aid and remained in custody Friday. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

A Lincoln officer says in a court affidavit that Alatoree had borrowed the SUV from the boyfriend of her aunt, 36-year-old Autumn Rodriguez Hernandez but had refused to return it. Rodriguez Hernandez spotted the vehicle and Alatoree on Tuesday and climbed on it after Alatoree refused to surrender the keys. The
officer says Rodriguez Hernandez fell off and struck her head after Alatoree accelerated and swerved.

A hospital spokeswoman says Rodriguez Hernandez remained in critical condition Friday.

