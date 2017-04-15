Woman accused of forging checks of center resident’s account.

GERING, Neb. (AP) _ A woman has been accused of forging several checks on the account of a nursing home resident in western Nebraska.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports (http://bit.ly/2obw4SF ) that

50-year-old Brenda Chasteen, of Mitchell, is charged with one felony and five misdemeanor counts of forgery. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities say Chasteen was working at Mitchell Care Center when she forged checks totaling more than $2,700 on the resident’s account.