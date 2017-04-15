Woman accused of forging checks of center resident’s account.

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229127 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 15, 2017
GERING, Neb. (AP) _ A woman has been accused of forging several checks on the account of a nursing home resident in western Nebraska.

50-year-old Brenda Chasteen, of Mitchell, is charged with one felony and five misdemeanor counts of forgery. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities say Chasteen was working at Mitchell Care Center when she forged checks totaling more than $2,700 on the resident’s account.

 

