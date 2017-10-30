Woman accused of killing 4-week-old girl takes plea deal

ORD, Neb. (AP) _ A North Loup woman accused of killing her 4-week-old baby has taken a plea deal.

Court records say 26-year-old Jocelyn Nordin is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19 for the death of her daughter in May last year. Nordin pleaded no contest in Valley County District Court to child abuse. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a related charge and agreed to join her attorneys in recommending a sentence of 60 to 70 years. The agreement is not binding on the judge, however.

Prosecutors say Nordin called 911 on May 2, 2016, and reported that her baby wasn’t breathing. The baby eventually was flown to an Omaha hospital, where she died seven days later.

Authorities say the baby had been dropped on her head twice and violently shaken.