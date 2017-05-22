Woman accused of lying about hours spent helping patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing from Medicaid by lying about how many hours she spent helping two patients.

Court records say 53-year-old Tammy Bolles is charged in an arrest warrant with two felony counts of theft. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records say Bolles had worked as a personal assistant service provider and billed Nebraska Medical Assistance for more than 400 hours that she actually spent working at a department store. The records say she was overpaid nearly $9,600 by Nebraska Medical Assistance.