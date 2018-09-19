class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336005 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Woman accused of Medicaid overbilling must pay restitution | KRVN Radio

Woman accused of Medicaid overbilling must pay restitution

BY Associated Press | September 19, 2018
Home News Regional News
Woman accused of Medicaid overbilling must pay restitution

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln woman accused of overbilling Medicaid for services she provided an ailing client has been told to pay back the money.

Lancaster County District Court records say 56-year-old Debra Dukes was sentenced Monday to five years of probation, fined $2,400 and ordered to pay restitution of more than $8,100. She pleaded no contest to a fraud charge after prosecutors dropped another.

An arrest affidavit says she was paid more than $8,000 for 1,400 hours of aid that actually overlapped times the man was in a medical treatment facility. The affidavit says that under a service provider agreement she signed , she couldn’t bill Medicaid while her client was in such a facility.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments