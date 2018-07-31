class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326311 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 31, 2018
Woman accused of stealing from chamber of commerce

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha woman has been accused of stealing more than $41,000 when she worked for an Omaha suburb’s chamber of commerce.

Douglas County District Court records say 42-year-old Michelle McElligott is charged with felony theft. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

A court document says that, without permission, McElligott wrote more than 60 three-figure checks to herself on an account belonging to the Ralston Chamber of Commerce. The court document says the last check was written on July 12 for $745.

