Woman accused of stealing from co-op gets 3 years’ probation

BY Associated Press | January 24, 2019
RRN/Custer County District Courtroom.

Broken Bow, Neb. —  A woman accused of stealing from a central Nebraska co-op has been given three years of probation.

Custer County District Court records say 51-year-old Holli Erstrom, of Callaway, was sentenced last week. She’d pleaded no contest to attempted theft. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange for Erstrom’s plea.

Prosecutors say Erstrom stole money while working as manager for the Callaway branch of Country Partners Cooperative.

Station KCNI reports that prosecution and defense attorneys recommended that Erstrom be given probation, noting that she had no criminal history. The judge ordered Erstrom to make restitution of more than $17,600 in addition to the probation.

