BY Associated Press | August 15, 2018
Woman accused of stealing from Lincoln business is sentenced

Lincoln, Neb. — A woman accused of stealing from her Lincoln employer has been sentenced.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Valerie Stevens, of Eagle, was given 15 months in a U.S. prison. The judge also told her at her sentencing Tuesday in Lincoln that she must serve three years of supervised release when she leaves custody and must pay more than $222,000 in restitution. She’d pleaded guilty one count of wire fraud.

Court documents say Stevens was working as an office manager at Lincoln Family Wellness when she used business credit cards to obtain money and property for herself and others under false pretenses. The crime occurred between Jan. 11, 2011, and Oct. 17, 2016.

