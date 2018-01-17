Woman accused of stealing uncle’s Social Security money

Lincoln, Ne. — A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing more than $27,000 of her uncle’s Social Security benefits.

Court records say 52-year-old Dawn Clover is charged with theft and with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Her lawyer, Brad Sipp, told the Lincoln Journal Star that, “At worst, there’s a misunderstanding.”

The investigation began state officials notified a care center that the 68-year-old uncle’s coverage had not been appropriately switched from Medicare to Medicaid. Clover was named the man’s guardian in 2012 and had an agreement allowing her to withdraw money to cover his living expenses when he was staying with her.

Court documents say Clover withdrew $639 monthly from the man’s bank account between October 2013 through October 2017, all while the man was living at the care center.

___