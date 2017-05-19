Woman arrested after pilot car stolen in Lincoln County

A 51-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning following the report of a stolen pilot vehicle from a construction site in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says it was reported about 7:55am just west of Maxwell along U.S. Highway 30 where Western Engineering Co. is doing a highway resurfacing project. Employees followed the vehicle as it drove eastbound on Highway 30. A Gothenburg Police officer stopped the vehicle as it entered the Gothenburg city limits and arrested the driver without incident. Cynthia Smith-Jimenez, a transient, was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. She advised officers she took the vehicle because she was cold and wet. The vehicle was returned to the construction company.

Smith-Jimenez was arraigned in Lincoln County Court Friday on a charge of felony theft. He bond was set at 10% of $10,000 and her next hearing set for May 25, 2017 at 9:00am.