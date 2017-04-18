Woman arrested after vehicle stalled on interstate lane

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to several reports of an SUV stalled in the westbound passing lane on Interstate 80 about three miles east of Cozad around 6:00am Sunday. The deputy took the driver out of the vehicle on suspicion of impairment and placed her in his patrol unit while he moved the SUV into the median. Some suspected Marijuana and LSD was located in the vehicle. It resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Norma Rodriguez of Wood Dale, IL on numerous charges. Rodriguez was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under the Influence-First Offense, Possession of Marijuana-Less than an ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at 10% of $20,000 and preliminary hearing set for April 27, 2017 at 1:45pm. A gun was found in the vehicle but, no charges were filed in connection with it.