class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362167 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Woman arrested following failure to stop for law enforcement | KRVN Radio

Woman arrested following failure to stop for law enforcement

BY KRVN News | January 29, 2019
Home News Regional News
Woman arrested following failure to stop for law enforcement

A 23-year-old Lexington woman was arrested following a couple of attempts to detain her last week. According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, it begain around 7:30am Friday morning as deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to stop. Deputies had discontinued a pursuit of the vehicle and then attempted to stop it again.

The driver continued but, eventually stopped at a stop sign in Lexington when it was boxed in by law enforcement vehicles, including Lexington Police Department. The driver, Maria Sanchez-Rivera, was booked into the Dawson County Jail on initial charges of Flight to Aviod arrest, No Operators license and speeding.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments