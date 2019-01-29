Woman arrested following failure to stop for law enforcement

A 23-year-old Lexington woman was arrested following a couple of attempts to detain her last week. According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, it begain around 7:30am Friday morning as deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to stop. Deputies had discontinued a pursuit of the vehicle and then attempted to stop it again.

The driver continued but, eventually stopped at a stop sign in Lexington when it was boxed in by law enforcement vehicles, including Lexington Police Department. The driver, Maria Sanchez-Rivera, was booked into the Dawson County Jail on initial charges of Flight to Aviod arrest, No Operators license and speeding.