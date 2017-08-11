class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253155 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Grand Island | KRVN Radio

Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Grand Island

BY Associated Press | August 11, 2017
Home News Regional News
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Police say they’ve arrested a woman who’s come forward to say she was driving the vehicle that hit and killed a man in Grand Island.
Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Foster died soon after he was struck early Monday morning. Police say 48-year-old Robin Nehls, of Grand Island, was arrested Thursday.

She’s facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Hall County Jail records say she remained in custody Friday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments